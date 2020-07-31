Butadiene And Its Derivatives Market Global Research Report 2020 to 2026 | BASF, Sinopec Group, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell Industries

Global Butadiene And Its Derivatives Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact This report is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research of market that delivers significant data for those who are seeking information for the Butadiene And Its Derivatives industry. The market report delivers the specification, key strategies, future prospect and cost structure of the industry. The report also highlighted the future trends in the Butadiene And Its Derivatives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Butadiene And Its Derivatives Market: BASF, Sinopec Group, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, CNOOC Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Eni, Evonik, Formosa Petrochemical

Global Butadiene And Its Derivatives Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resins

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Others

Split On the basis of Applications:

Tires and Rubber Products

Adhesives

Paints

Coatings

Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a colorless gas that is condensed to liquid just below minus 4.0C and is highly reactive. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, but insoluble in water and is polymerized easily in the presence of oxygen. It is obtained as a byproduct of the manufacture of ethylene and propylene by selective distillation of cracked naphtha or gas oil stream. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is prominence of bio-based synthesis and green tires. The growing scarcity in the natural gas and oil feedstock due to higher exploitation have paved the path for alternative sources of raw materials. The harmful effects of the petrochemicals have brought strict regulation, which further brought the requirement of bio-based productions. In the bio-based method, butadiene is manufactured from biomass (plant-derived materials, agriculture waste, and other natural sources). Genomatica in collaboration with Braskem has developed a fermenter where continuous production of butadiene occurs from microorganisms using advanced computational tools.

