Flight Data Recorder Market by Innovations, New Technology And Research 2020

Top Companies in the Global Flight Data Recorder Market:- Honeywell International, Teledyne Technologies, AstroNova, SLN Technologies, FLHYT Aerospace Solutions, Leonardo DRS, RUAG Group, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, L-3 Technologies, Universal Avionics Systems and Others.

Aerospace data recorders are basically electronic devices that are used to record or collect any electronic signals sent to the aircraft as well as to record the conversation between the pilots and the on board crews and air traffic controller. Flight data recorder market is witnessing significant growth, mainly due to the rapidly rising air passenger traffic and the subsequent demand for more aircraft feel to manage the increasing air traffic. Modernization of aircraft fleets with the latest technology, and stringent government regulations, are some of the other primary factors driving the demand in the flight data recorder market. The rising demand for accurate and precise flight data among the airline operators and defense forces, also adds to the market growth.

Global Flight Data Recorder Market Segmentation by Types:

Cockpit Voice Recorder

Flight Data Recorder

Quick Access Recorder

Voyage Data Recorder

Data Logger

Global Flight Data Recorder Market Segmentation by Applications:

Military Application

Civil Application

Flight Data Recorder Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

