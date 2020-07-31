Ball Valve Market to Record Rapid Revenue Growth from 2020 to 2026 | ALFA LAVAL, AVK Holding A/S, CIRCOR International, Inc., Crane Co., Castel SRL, Sanhua USA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Global Ball Valve Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The Ball Valve Market was valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview-

The ball valve is a spherical closure device that controls the flow and pressure of liquids and gases within a system. It is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it.

Valves play a vital role in the increasingly complex industrial environments. Pipelines are necessary for every industry that deals with fluid, whether they are in crude oil or natural gas production. Nearly all industry verticals, like medicine, food processing, water treatment as well as in engines, machinery, and plant engineering, or the conveyance of gas, fluids, and free-flowing solids there is extensive usage of pipes and valves.

Market By Top Companies:

ALFA LAVAL, AVK Holding A/S, CIRCOR International, Inc., Crane Co., Castel SRL, Sanhua USA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc., NIBCO Inc., Schlumberger Limited, The Weir Group PL

Industry Research Coverage

Food Processing Industry Expected to Have Majority Applications

– The food processing industry is one of the major applications for ball valves, as operations like product fillings need to maintain a regulated flow throughout the process.

– The balls valves in the industry include both, valves that come directly in contact with the material and those are used in utility services, like as water and steam. In both cases, valves need to be designed to meet several industry regulations, especially the ones in direct contact with the food material. This poses significant challenges for manufacturers to gain regulatory approvals.

– Increasing government spending to enhance the existing food processing infrastructure, to achieve self-sufficiency goals, are expected to provide better growth opportunities to the market. For instance, in 2018, the Indian government set up a dedicated dairy processing infra fund, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which was expected to achieve an investment of INR 100 billion in the dairy sector by 2020.

Competitive Landscape

– December 2018 – Emerson, recently acquired Advanced Engineering Valves (A.E. Valves), a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology that helps LNG customers operate more efficiently. The transaction will enable Emerson, a global leader in automation solutions and technology, to provide its customers with the worlds broadest portfolio of valves to improve process performance and reliability.

Finally, this Ball Valve report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Ball Valve product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

