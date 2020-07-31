Global facial recognition market will reach $20.63 billion by 2030, growing by 17.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for biometrics service and secure authentication technology.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 87 figures, this 175-page report “Global Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End-User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• 3D Facial Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

• Facial Analytics

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

• Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

• Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

• 3D Facial Recognition

• Thermal Face Recognition

• 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

• Cameras

• Scanners

• Handheld Devices

• Integrated Devices

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Law Enforcement

• Tracking and Monitoring

• Emotion Recognition

• Access Control

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Hospitality

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Transportation

• Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global facial recognition market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Company

Amazon Web Services

Animetrics

Aware

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match

FaceFirst, Inc.

Gemalto

Google

Herta Security

IBM

IDEMIA

Kairos

Keylemon

MorphoTrust

NEC Corporation

Nviso

Techno Brain

XiD Technologies

Download Free Sample: https://thepiresearch.com/research-report/1628

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 25

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 28

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 32

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 36

3.1 Market Overview by Technology 36

3.2 3D Facial Recognition 38

3.3 2D Facial Recognition 39

3.4 Facial Analytics 40

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Component 41

4.1 Market Overview by Component 41

4.2 Services 43

4.2.1 Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services 44

4.2.2 Training and Consulting Services 45

4.3 Software Tools 46

4.3.1 3D Facial Recognition 47

4.3.2 Thermal Face Recognition 48

4.3.3 2D Facial Recognition 49

4.4 Hardware 50

4.4.1 Cameras 51

4.4.2 Scanners 52

4.4.3 Handheld Devices 53

4.4.4 Integrated Devices 54

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 55

5.1 Market Overview by Application 55

5.2 Law Enforcement 57

5.3 Tracking and Monitoring 58

5.4 Emotion Recognition 59

5.5 Access Control 60

5.6 Other Applications 61

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 62

6.1 Market Overview by End User 62

6.2 Healthcare 64

6.3 BFSI 65

6.4 Military and Defense 66

6.5 Government 67

6.6 Hospitality 68

6.7 Retail and Ecommerce 69

6.8 Transportation 70

6.9 Other End Users 72

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 73

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 73

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 77

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 77

7.2.2 U.S. 81

7.2.3 Canada 85

7.2.4 Mexico 87

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 89

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 89

7.3.2 Germany 93

7.3.3 UK 95

7.3.4 France 97

7.3.5 Spain 99

7.3.6 Italy 101

7.3.7 Russia 103

7.3.8 Rest of European Market 105

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 107

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 107

7.4.2 Japan 111

7.4.3 China 114

7.4.4 Australia 116

7.4.5 India 118

7.4.6 South Korea 120

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 122

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 124

7.5.1 Argentina 127

7.5.2 Brazil 129

7.5.3 Chile 131

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market 133

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 134

7.6.1 UAE 137

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 139

7.6.3 South Africa 141

7.6.4 Other National Markets 143

8 Competitive Landscape 144

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 144

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 147

8.3 Company Profiles 148

3M Company 148

Amazon Web Services 150

Animetrics 151

Aware 152

Ayonix 153

Cognitec Systems 154

Cross Match 155

FaceFirst, Inc. 156

Gemalto 157

Google 158

Herta Security 159

IBM 160

IDEMIA 161

Kairos 162

Keylemon 163

MorphoTrust 164

NEC Corporation 165

Nviso 166

Techno Brain 167

XiD Technologies 168

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 169

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 169

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 172

Related Reports and Products 175

Buy This Report : https://thepiresearch.com/research-report/1628

Contact Anna – info@thepiresearch.com