Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market in Global Industry by Top Companies, Type and Application, Country and Competitive Landscape Reviews to 2026

Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs.

One of the major factors driving the market’s growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction.While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably

Bosch, BorgWarner, Continental, GKN, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Gearbox

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Breakdown Data by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Market Scope:

The global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast data from 2020 to 2026.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.