Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market to reach USD 241.3 billion by 2026

Global IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation Systems is valued approximately at USD 121.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation System refers the integration of communication and information processing across transportation systems for real-time interaction. For instance, satellites-based navigation system which is known as Global Positioning system (GPS). Internet of Things (IoT) involves connecting physical objects to the Internet for developing smart systems and universal mobile accessibility with advanced technologies like Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) is the process to communicate between vehicles using IoT which brings new era of communication in ITS. IoT based Intelligent Transportation System enhances automation in railways, airways, roadways and marine, that helps consumer to experience advanced transporting, tracking and delivering of their goods. Rapid expansion of automotive industries, along with increasing smart cities development as well as huge investments in the R&D of IoT related software and dedicated short-range communications for the V2V Communication are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the internet of things (IOT) spending was USD $ 257 billion in consumer sector, $ 115 billion in cross industry business and $ 567 billion in vertical specific business in 2014 and is anticipated to rise up to USD $ 1,494 billion in consumer sector, $ 567.6 billion in cross industry business and $ 863.6 billion in vertical specific business in 2020, throughout the world.

Some of the leading players in IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems include @ Ecrion,Conduent,Neopost,Mailteck,Compart,Paragon,Frontline,Liquid State,Enghouse Interactive,Infobip,Xerox

Further, integration of technologies helps develop better solutions in transportation and rising on-demand infotainment and traffic navigation, along with safety and security features in automotive are likely to impel the demand for IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation System over the forecast period. However, big data increases complexity as well as improvements are required in battery related technologies is the major factor restricting the growth of global IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation Systems during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation Systems is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide advancements in IoT Market in Intelligent Transportation Systems along with rapid growth in automotive sector across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Component:

Semiconductor Components

Wireless/Cellular Components

By Products, Software & Services:

Products

Software

Services

By Verticals:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

By Transportation Solutions:

Traffic

Asset

Ticketing

Supervision Solutions

Operation Solutions

Passenger Information

Maintenance

Maintenance Scheduling Solutions

Predective Analytics

Logistics and Fleet Solution

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market growth?

What are the recent trends in the Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market?

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter One IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Data Analysis

Chapter Three IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter Four IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Government Policy and News

Chapter Five IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter Six 2015-2020 IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Seven IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter Eight IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Strategy IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Analysis

Chapter Ten 2020-2026 IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Eleven IoT in Intelligent Transportation Systems Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

