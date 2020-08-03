Middle-East Dermabrasion Market Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global Dermabrasion Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Dermabrasion market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Dermabrasion market.

Global Dermabrasion Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.82% over the Forecast Period. Increasing demand for advanced skin care treatment options, rising number skin disease patients and growing emphasis on dermatology are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Dermabrasion Market.

Dermabrasion is a method that uses a wire brush or a diamond wheel with stony edges to eliminate and level the upper layer of skin. The treated area heals and allowing new skin to grow in its place. It is frequently used for facial procedures. Dermabrasion can decrease the appearance of fine facial lines and improve the look of scare such as, those caused by acne. Dermabrasion can be done alone or in combination with other cosmetic producer. The major applications of dermabrasion includes; it removes the scars caused by acne, surgery or injuries, fine wrinkle, especially those who are around the mouth, sun damaged skin, including aging spots, tattoos, rough skin tone, swelling and redness of the nose (rhinophyma) and potentially precancerous skin patches (actinic keratoses).

Global dermabrasion market report is segmented on the basis of device, indication, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of device, global dermabrasion market is classified into manual dermabraders and motorized dermabraders. The manual dermabraders again sub-divided into wire brush, diamond wheel or fraise, sterilized sandpaperm, salt crystals and others. Based on indication, market is divided into surgical scars, benign tumors, actinic keratosis, rhinophyma, perioral rhytides and others. On the basis of end-user, global dermabrasion market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinic, home care and others.

The regions covered in this Global Dermabrasion Market report are, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. On the basis of country level, the market of Global Dermabrasion Market Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Dermabrasion Market Report- Some major key players for global dermabrasion market are Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation., MicroAire Surgical Instruments, Delasco , George Tiemann & Co., Bellus Medical, Osada, Inc., Dermapen World, MDPen, DermaQuip., and Eclipse Aesthetics, Salient Medical Solutions, Koh Gen Do, Emage Medical, 4T Medical and Bellaire Industry and others.

Global Dermabrasion Market Dynamics€“ Rising number of skin disease patients, increasing importance of dermatology, and the increasing demand for advanced skincare treatment are the major factors driving market for dermabrasion. Growing interest for healthy skin treatment choices and the developing prominence on dermatology are also gradually supplementing the market growth. Common skin conditions such as surgical scars, deep acne scars, and some serious skin disorders such as keratosis affect a massive population all around the world. According to American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) acne is very common skin problem in the United State. About 40 to 50 million Americans have acne at any time.

However, availability of alternative treatments such as laser therapy, microdermabrasion and high cost of dermabrasion are the factors hampering the growth of the market. According to UK health Centre the cost of dermabrasion in US is around USD 1500 per treatment. In the UK, it can cost around 1000 pound to 5000 pound, depending on the clinic and extent of dermabrasion required. These are some factors may act as the barrier for the growth of the global dermabrasion market.

Moreover, the rising awareness about the benefits of dermabrasion and the requirement for new dermatology treatments for skin pigmentation and acne has supported the growth of the market. On the other hand, the availability of experienced healthcare professionals like dermatologists and the advancements in the dermatology and cosmetology sectors influence market growth. Besides that, the accessibility of various invasive and non-invasive treatments for skin problems fuels the market growth.

Global Dermabrasion Market Segmentation:

By Device:

€¢Manual Dermabraders

oWire Brush

oDiamond Wheel or Fraise

oSterilized Sandpaperm

oSalt Crystals

oOthers

€¢Motorized Dermabraders

By Indication:

€¢Surgical Scars

€¢Benign tumors

€¢Actinic Keratosis

€¢Rhinophyma

€¢Perioral Rhytides

€¢Others

By End-User:

€¢Hospitals

€¢Dermatology Clinic

€¢Home Care

€¢Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Global Dermabrasion Market Regional Analysis- The global dermabrasion market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for skin related surgeries, rising reviving procedure in the U.S. and growing demand for non-invasion technique for skin problems among women such as acne vulgaris. Chemical peel and dermabrasion are commonly used methods for treating skin problems in the U.S. According to Skin Cancer Foundation Statistics; more than 9500 people in U.S. are diagnosed with the skin cancer every day and more than two people die of the disease every hour. Actinic Keratosis is the most common precancer; it affects more than 58 million Americans.

Europe is the second largest market for dermabrasion due to an increasing acceptance about skin care and cosmetic processes, rising demand for dermatology treatment and growing emphasis on skin care. According to Cancer Research UK; 9 out of 10 people diagnosed with malignant melanoma (the most serious type of skin cancer) survive their disease for 10 year or more.

