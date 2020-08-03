APAC Dysphagia Management Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Global Dysphagia Management Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Dysphagia Management market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Dysphagia Management market.

Global Dysphagia Management Market is valued at USD 3316.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5052.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of stroke leading to dysphagia and other complications related to pharynx and larynx are some factors driving the growth of the dysphagia management market.

Scope of Global Dysphagia Management Market Report€“

The dysphagia management is presumed to have high application in health and medical sector. Dysphagia refers to the swallowing difficulties in a patient and also other problems, related to the transfer of food or liquid to the mouth. The problem of dysphagia has become common in geriatric population. Strokes incidences are increasing day by day accompanied with the emergence of dysphagia. The demand for dysphagia management in healthcare services and medical facilities is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of specialty clinics and retail pharmacies in the market. There are different variations in the dysphagia management like nutritional solutions, feeding tubes and drugs. Nutritional solutions are further classified into purees, beverages, and thickeners. Whereas, feeding tube are further categorized into percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) Tubes and Naso-Gastric Tubes.

Global dysphagia management market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and regional & country level. Based on product type, global dysphagia management market is classified into high (oropharangeal) dysphagia and low (esophageal) dysphagia. Based on application, global dysphagia management market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, and specialty clinics.

The regions covered in this dysphagia management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of dysphagia management is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Dysphagia Management Market Report-

Global Dysphagia Management market report covers prominent players like Eisai Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), AstraZeneca Plc., Cipla Limited, NestlÃ© (NestlÃ© Health Science), Kent Corporation, Danone, Phagenesis Ltd., Cook Group (Cook Medical Inc.) and among others.

Global Dysphagia Management Market Dynamics€“ Increasing prevalence of various cancers, especially oral cancer and neurological causes of dysphagia such as Parkinson€™s & Stroke are some of the major factors driving the growth of dysphagia management market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 15 million people suffer from stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 million die and additional 5 million are permanently disabled. High blood pressure pays to more than 12.7 million strokes worldwide. Also, The Oral Cancer Foundation estimated that close to 53,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer in 2018. It will cause over 9,750 deaths, killing roughly 1 person per hour, 24 hours per day.

However, side effects associated from dysphagia drugs are expected to hamper the growth of global dysphagia management market. Moreover, growing prevalence and rising demand for nasogastric tube and PEG tubes in primary dysphagia management have created an opportunity for local players to come with dysphagia management products at competitive rates.

Key Benefits for Global Dysphagia Management Market Report€“

€¢Global Dysphagia Management Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

€¢Global Dysphagia Management Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

€¢Global Dysphagia Management Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

€¢Global Dysphagia Management Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.



Global Dysphagia Management Market Segmentation:€“

By Product Type:

€¢High (Oropharangeal) Dysphagia

€¢Low (Esophageal) Dysphagia

By Application:

€¢Hospital Pharmacies

€¢Retail Pharmacies

€¢Drug Stores

€¢Specialty Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

€¢North America

oU.S.

oMexico

oCanada

€¢Europe

oUK

oFrance

oGermany

oItaly

€¢Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSoutheast Asia

€¢Latin America

oBrazil

€¢The Middle East and Africa

oGCC

oAfrica

oRest of Middle East and Africa

Global Dysphagia Management Market Regional Analysis€“ Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the dysphagia management market during the forecast period which can be attributed to a high number of pediatric populations within the developing countries in this region, so, increasing number of hospital and retail pharmacies also contribute to the availability of dysphagia management avenues in this region. According to Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), over 60% of the world€™s youth live in Asia-Pacific. This translates into more than 750 million young women and men aged between 15 to 24 years.

North America will grow significantly at a considerable CAGR over forecast period. Excessive addiction to smoking and binge-drinking is a major factor triggering occurrence of dysphagia-related disorders in North America. According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, an estimated 14.0% (34.3 million) of U.S. adults were current cigarette smokers. Of these, 75.0% smoked every day.

Dysphagia Management Market Key Players:

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

AstraZeneca Plc.

Cipla Limited, NestlÃ© (NestlÃ© Health Science)

Kent Corporation

Danone

Phagenesis Ltd.

Cook Group (Cook Medical Inc.)

others

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

