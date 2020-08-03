US Antihypertensive Drugs Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Antihypertensive Drugs market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Antihypertensive Drugs market.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market is valued at USD 22.56 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 26.82 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Increasing irregular and unhealthy lifestyles are leading to hypertension and therefore, majorly driving the market growth.

Scope of Antihypertensive Drugs Market Report€“

Antihypertensives are a class of drugs that are used to treat high blood pressure that is hypertension. The hypertensive drugs seek to prevent the difficulties of hypertension as myocardial infarction (heart attack) and strokes. The anti-hypertension drugs are used for leveling or reducing blood pressure. Hypertension is a chronic condition, in which the blood pressure is elevated abnormally systolic as well as diastolic. This is major risk factor for causing cardiovascular, renal or endocrine disorders. The drugs comprise numerous classes of compounds with the therapeutic intention of preventing, controlling, or treating hypertension. The ultimate goal of antihypertensive drugs is to reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. These are frequently used by patients and may influence conduct of anesthesia. These drugs have diverse indications, both cardiac and non-cardiac. Comparatively limited drug classes are used to treat hypertension, the newest among them are direct renin inhibitors. The renin€“angiotensin system is targeted at different points by many of the commonly used antihypertensive drugs.

Antihypertensive Drugs market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into ARB, CCB and others. Based on application, antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into hypertension, PAH and others.

The regions covered in this antihypertensive drugs market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. On the basis of country level, the market of antihypertensive drugs market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Antihypertensive Drugs Market Report-

Some major key players for antihypertensive drugs market are Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Lupin, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Merck, Astra Zeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Takeda, Actelion, United Therapeutics, JW Pharmaceutical, Gilead, CJ Healthcare, Bayer, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Cipla and others.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Dynamics€“ Growing awareness about hypertension with increasing predominance, fix dose blending therapies and increased epidemic proportion of hypertension are the major factors driving the growth of global antihypertensive drugs market. In addition to this, irregular lifestyles with food habits, changes in lifestyle, aging regardless of demography and supplemented stress level are also supplementing the growth of antihypertensive drugs market. However, side effects of drugs such as; cough, diarrhea, nervousness, constipation, dizziness and weakness and increased risk of genericization may hamper the growth of market.

Moreover, increasing research and development for the novel pipeline drugs are expected more to fuel antihypertensive market in the forthcoming period. Pulmonary hypertensive practices offering training programs for people, high predominance of incessant illness, initiatives taken by government and the growing commonness of hypertension in youth population are also supporting the revenue opportunities for the antihypertensive drugs market.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Type:

€¢ARB

€¢CCB

€¢Others

By Application:

€¢Hypertension

€¢PAH

€¢Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

€¢North America

oU.S.

oCanada

€¢Europe

oU.K.

oFrance

oGermany

oItaly

€¢Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSoutheast Asia

€¢Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

€¢Middle East and Africa

oGCC

oAfrica

oRest of Middle East and Africa

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Regional Analysis- The antihypertensive drugs market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to capture the largest market share owing to the high prevalence of hypertension related to renal and cardiovascular disorders in this region. Running drives by non-government and government organizations for spreading awareness among people are mostly bottling revenue generation opportunities in North America. As per the American Heart Association, under the updated guideline, more people will be diagnosed with hypertension, nearly half of American adults (46%), up from 32% under the previous definition.

Europe is expected to capture the second position due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improper diet habits, increasing obesity in children as well as in adults and high prevalence of hypertension that leads to death or disabilities in people. Asia-Pacific region will witness high growth in the antihypertensive drugs market owing to the high incidences of cardiovascular diseases, government initiatives taken for healthcare sector and high population pool.

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Antihypertensive Drugs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

