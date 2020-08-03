US Parkinson€™s disease treatment Market set to grow with massive rate by 2020 to 2025

Global Parkinson€™s disease treatment Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Parkinson€™s disease treatment market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Parkinson€™s disease treatment market.

Global Parkinson€™s disease treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024.

Parkinson€™s disease is a neuro degenerative disorder in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. It is a type of movement disorder. It occurs when nerve tissue unable to produce a chemical named €™Dopamine€™ which is used to send signals that help you move your body. Parkinson€™s disease usually developed for aged people i.e. above 60 years, but it can also start earlier. It is more common in men than in women. The cause of Parkinson€™s disease is unknown, but researchers think that both genetic and environmental factors are involved. Primary symptoms include tremors, Stiffness, Slowness, impaired balance, mild memory & Thinking problem and shuffling gait. Secondary symptoms include Anxiety, Depression, Fatigue, Low blood pressure, muscle cramp, Speech & communication problem, skin & Dental Problem and Dizziness, and Dementia. Risk of Parkinson€™s disease increases with age and the disease mainly affects person over 50 years of age.

The development of Parkinson€™s disease and the degree of destruction differ from person to person. Many people with Parkinson€™s disease live long productive lives, whereas others become disabled much more quickly. As symptoms worsen, it may become difficult to walk, talk, and complete simple tasks. Malnutrition and weight maintenance is common problem for people with Parkinson€™s disease. There is no test to diagnose Parkinson€™s disease with certainty. Treatment options include medication or surgical treatment. Combination of Levodopa with carbidopa is considered as a gold standard for symptomatic treatment of Parkinson€™s disease. Surgical treatment options include deep brain stimulation and Carbidopa/levodopa enteral suspension therapy but surgical therapy is effective only for patients who have previously responded to Levodopa therapy. Commercially available drugs for treatment of Parkinson€™s disease are Sinemet, Safinamide, Rotigotine, Ropinirole, Pramiprexol, Amantidine, Cycloset, Parlodel (Bromocriptine Mesylate), Rytary, Azilect, Northera, Stalevo, Comtess/Comtan and others. More than past decade, huge improvement has been made in the treatment of Parkinson€™s disease such as identification of new therapeutic targets through genetic research, understanding the common mutations that contribute to Parkinson€™s disease etc.

Global Parkinson€™s diseases Treatment Market report is segmented on the basis of Medication, Medical devices, End user, Distribution Channels and Geography. Based on Medication Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market is classified into Dopamine Precursors, Peripheral Decarboxylase Inhibitors, COMT (Catechol-O-methyltransferase) Inhibitors, MAO (Monoamine Oxidase), Inhibitors and Others (anticholinergics, antihistaminics etc.)

On the basis of Medical Devices Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market is classified into Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices, Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) delivery devices and others. On the basis of End User Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market is classified into Hospitals, Homecare setting, Clinics and Others. On the basis of Distribution Channel Global Parkinson€™s disease Drug Market is classified into Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Drug Stores.

The regions covered in Global Parkinson€™s diseases Treatment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market reports cover prominent players like Teva Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, mpax Laboratories, Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Cipla Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Apotex Inc, Impax Laboratories, Lundbeck, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt ,UCB, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Acadia, Abbvie, Zydus Cadilla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Intas, US World Meds, Dr. Reddy€™s, Medtronic plc, Biotie Therapies Corp., Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Endo International plc, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Newron Pharmaceuticals and Merck.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of Parkinson€™s disease and government funding for research on Parkinson€™s disease. The increase in number of geriatric population and technological advancements such as combination therapies for prolong action of continuous dopaminergic stimulation drugs, gene therapy, neural transplantation are few other causes which are possible to boost the Parkinson€™s disease Treatment market. However some restraints like availability of alternative treatments is expected to hold back market and expiry of patents for several drugs such as Stalevo, Azilect, Rytary, Comtan etc. can cause the termination of Parkinson€™s disease Treatment market. High cost of treatment such as 14.4 Billion USD and lack of expertise for early diagnosis is likely to restrict the market growth.

Also lack of novel and successful therapies in the market to reduce the risk of mortality restraints for this market. The opportunities for Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment market includes upcoming technologies like surface EMG (Electromyography) sensors, Pulse oximetry sensors, development in personalized medicine along with huge investment in anti-Parkinson€™s drugs research will boost the global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment market. Also development of novel drugs and combination therapy with less side effects and better survival rates is expected to increase the global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment market.

Europe is likely to achieve the largest share of the global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market, which is expected to be followed by North America with a sizeable market share. High knowledge about the treatment, increase in expenditure for Research & Development, favorable medicinal reimbursement regulations and policies, the high occurrence of Parkinson€™s disease, the rapidly growing geriatric population and potential medical pipeline products are likely to contribute to the major share of Europe in Global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market. The global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a profitable rate. The market share of the global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market is to be expected to grasp by China and Japan in the Asia Pacific, due to the large population of elderly people who are affected with Parkinson€™s disease.

Furthermore, increase in awareness of disease and government initiatives for improving health care facilities are expected to boost the regional market to a certain extent.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Global market sale (K Units), Global market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market: By Medication Analysis

Dopamine Precursor

Peripheral Decarboxylase Inhibitors

COMT (Catechol-O-methyltransferase) Inhibitors

MAO(monoamine oxidase) Inhibitors

Others (anticholinergics, antihistaminics etc.)

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market: By Medical Devices Analysis

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Carbidopa/Levodopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) delivery devices

Others

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market: By End User Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare setting

Others

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market: By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store

Global Parkinson€™s disease Treatment Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Parkinson€™s disease treatment market by regions, market share and revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

