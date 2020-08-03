US COVID-19 UPDATE: Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Analysis

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market.

Hot briquetted iron (HBI) is a form of direct reduced iron (DRI) with high iron content (>90%), high density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic meter, and has compaction temperature greater than 650°C. HBI is produced by reducing iron ore with natural gas in the form of briquettes. These briquettes are produced using the fluid bed process under temperature of 700° C and high pressing forces. HBI is used as a supplement scrap for electric furnace steel mills and pig iron.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a premium form of DRI that has been compacted at a temperature greater than 650° C at time of compaction and has a density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic metre (5,000 kg/m3).

HBI was developed as a product in order to overcome the problems associated with shipping and handling of DRI – due to the process of compaction it is very much less porous and therefore very much less reactive than DRI and does not suffer from the risk of self-heating associated with DRI.

The classification of Hot briquetted iron includes Fe Content 90-92% and Fe Content >92%. The proportion of Fe Content 90-92% in 2018 is about 77%.

Hot briquetted iron is application in Electric Arc Furnaces, Blast Furnaces, and Basic Oxygen Furnaces. The most of Hot briquetted iron is used in Electric Arc Furnaces, and the market share in 2018 is about 76%. Rising demand for HBI to overcome problems associated with DRI during shipping and handling is driving the global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market. Compaction process of HBI is less porous and reactive than DRI; therefore, it does not create self-heating issues. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market during the forecast period. Additionally, most manufacturers of steel across the globe are shifting their modes of production of steel from traditional blast furnace technology to electric furnace process due to increasing environmental pollution.

Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market size will increase to 3721.9 Million US$ by 2025, from 2656 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).

This report researches the worldwide Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, South America, Middle East&Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

This study categorizes the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Metalloinvest

Orinoco Iron

Voestalpine

Jindal Shadeed

Qatar Steel

Essar Steel

Lisco

Comsigua

Lion Group

JSW Steel

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Breakdown Data by Type

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

In 2018, Fe Content 90-92% accounted for a major share of 73% in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2707 K MT by 2025 from 1954 K MT in 2018.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Breakdown Data by Application

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

The largest mIn Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market, Electric Arc Furnaces segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 9369 (K MT) by 2025. It means that Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) will be promising in the Electric Arc Furnaces field in the next couple of years.

arket share is Electric Arc Furnaces.

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East&Africa

India

Southeast Asia

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

