APAC Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Market Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

The ‘Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market.

The Vacuum Gas Oil or VGO Market study collated by researchers at Brandessenceresearch is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

Vacuum Gas Oil or VGO is part of the petroleum hydrocarbon heavy distillate family. Vacuum Gas Oil also known as cat feed, which is feedstock for fluid catalytic crackers used to make gasoline, gasoil and many other by-products.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) can be divided as follows: The first kind need to mention is Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO), it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62.03% in 2018. The following is Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO) took 37.97% market share in 2018.Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) main application area is Gasoline Production. In 2018, this sector hold a market share of 56.79%. Then followed by the Diesel / Kerosene Production which account for 43.21%. From the view of region, Europe is the largest export area and North America appears as the largest consume. Any changes from North America, which share a 41.79% market share in 2018, might affect the development trend of Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO).

The Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market was valued at 1693.7 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2544.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO).

This report presents the worldwide Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Axeon Specialty Products

Marathon Oil

U.S. Oil & Refining

KazMunayGas (KMG)

TAIF-NK PSC

Tatneft

Rosneft

Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Breakdown Data by Type

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

In 2018, Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) accounted for a major share of 62% in the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1689 M USD by 2025 from 1083 M USD in 2018.

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Breakdown Data by Application

Gasoline Production

Diesel / Kerosene Production

In Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)market, Gasoline Production segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 3163.7 (K Tons) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) will be promising in the Gasoline Production field in the next couple of years.

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East

Thailand

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Tons). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

