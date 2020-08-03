Europe Flooring Market Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Major Key Players 2020 to 2025

Global Flooring Market Research Report 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The ‘Flooring market’ research report drafted by Brand Essence Market Research elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Flooring market.

Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. Common flooring materials are vinyl sheet & tiles, carpets & rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber. Resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover types of flooring materials are used based on the type of the application.

Carpets are designed for warm or dry applications. They are available in natural and synthetic forms with various patterns, colors, and styles. Hardwood and engineered wood flooring products are highly popular and available in many forms. Engineered wood differs from hardwood; it is a laminate of several wood layers, which is machined to have a specific look and feel. Stone is a kind of flooring option, wherein different types of natural rocks are carved out of a quarry and then cut for applications in flooring. Vinyl flooring is a fully synthetic polymer flooring with added color.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the flooring market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Europe cumulatively accounted for more than 62% share of the global flooring market in 2017. North America is a mature market for the flooring industry. The real estate industry in above mentioned regions is expanding rapidly due to the shift in government focus toward infrastructure development. Implementation of beneficial regulations along with rising population is making the flooring market in Asia Pacific region highly attractive. The flooring market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Flooring is 31300 million US$ and it will reach 48400 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flooring.

This report studies the global market size of Flooring, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Flooring production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Mohawk Industries (US)

Shaw Industries (US)

Tarkett (France)

Armstrong Flooring (US)

Forbo (Switzerland)

Gerflor (France)

Interface (US)

Beaulieu International (Belgium)

TOLI Corporation (Japan)

Milliken & Company (US)

Market Segment by Product Type

Carpets & Rugs

Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin)

Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Non-residential

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Flooring status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flooring manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Flooring Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Flooring market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Flooring market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Flooring market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Flooring market by regions, market share and revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

