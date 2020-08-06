Pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are a strip of paper or plastic applied to join two overlapping materials. These can be taped to any surface by applying slight pressure manually or mechanically at ease. These pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes are widely used for labeling, packaging, sealing, stationery, and all general-purpose applications.

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Pressure-sensitive Tapes market. The estimated year considered for the study is 2020, and forecast period is 2021-2025.

The global Global Pressure-sensitive tapes market is expected to grow from USD 56.82 billion in 2020 to USD 87.16 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Global Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing global trade relations and adoption of online retailing has fuelled the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes in the packaging segment. The rapid expansion of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes across all industry verticals as it provides better resistance and excellent adhesive ability is anticipated to propel the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes market in the future.

The growth of the market is hampered by the fluctuating prices of raw materials and an increased number of substitutes such as adhesives, sealants, and fasteners.

Global Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Pressure-sensitive Tapes market is classified by backing material, product, application, and region.

Based on backing material, the global pressure-sensitive tapes market is segmented as paper, PVC and polypropylene, and others. The polypropylene plastics accounted for the maximum market share in 2019, which is anticipated to continue its position by the end of 2025. It finds its maximum usability in electrical wiring, packaging, and building & construction.

Based on products, the global pressure-sensitive tapes market is segmented as masking, carton sealing, electrical, and double-sided. The double-sided products are expected to contribute a largest share to the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global pressure-sensitive tapes market is segmented as healthcare, packaging, construction and manufacturing. The automotive industry dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to propel the demand for the next five to six years. Furthermore, the healthcare industry is anticipated to be highly lucrative during the forecast period.

Global Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically the pressure-sensitive tapes market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, which is anticipated to witness highest growth rate due to the flourishing manufacturing industry coupled with increased exports is driving the market in the region.

North America is expected to emerge as the second-largest market for pressure-sensitive tapes. Growth of the electronics, automotive, electrical, and medical sectors is anticipated to bolster the product demand during the forecast period.

Global Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market: Competition Scenario

Key players of the global pressure-sensitive tapes market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Berry Plastics Corporation, American Biltrite Inc., Jonson Tapes Limited, Adchem Corporation. Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Advance Tapes International Limited, Tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, and Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

 What are the key trends in the global pressure-sensitive tapes market?

 How the market (and its various sub segments) has grown in last four years and what would be the growth rate in next five years?

 What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the global Pressure-sensitive tapes market?

 What is the market share of the top vendors?

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Architecture

2.3 Scope of the Study

2.4 Related Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Key Insights

3.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Important Sources

3.4 Market Size Estimation Approaches

3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

3.4.3 Data Triangulation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased global trade and online retailing

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Impact of COVID 19 on Packaging & Labelling Industry

5 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, By Backing Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paper

5.3 PVC

5.4 Polypropylene

5.5 Others (rubber, polyester, and nylon)

6 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Masking

6.3 Carton Sealing

6.4 Electrical

6.5 Double-sided

7 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Building & Construction

7.6 Manufacturing

8 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vendor Evaluation Criteria

9.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

9.4 Recent Developments, 2016-2019

9.4.1 New Backing Material Launches

9.4.2 Partnerships

9.4.3 Mergers or Acquisitions

9.4.4 Business Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(This section covers the Business Overview, Financial Overview, Backing Material and Type Offerings, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Key Strategies of the top market vendors. The given sequence does not represent their rankings in the market.)

10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.2 3M Company

10.3 Berry Plastics Corporation

10.4 American Biltrite Inc.

10.5 Jonson Tapes Limited

10.6 Adchem Corporation

10.7 Nitto Denko Corporation

10.8 Intertape Polymer Group

10.9 Advance Tapes International Limited

10.10 Tesa SE

10.11 LINTEC Corporation

10.12 Scapa Group

10.13 Shurtape Technologies, LLC

10.14 Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Customization Options

11.3 Related Reports

