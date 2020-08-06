The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 1.95 billion in 2020 to USD 8.23 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.6%.

This market research report provides in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in global predictive analytics in healthcare market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2018, base year is 2019, estimated year is 2020, and forecast period is 2021-2025.

Key players operating in the global predictive analytics in healthcare market are CitiusTech Inc., Nous Infosystems, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC, Alteryx, Inc., Hortonworks Inc., Health Fidelity, Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Verisk Analytics.

Market Definition

Analyzing current data to predict future data mining, statistics, modeling, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is known as Predictive analytics. In healthcare segment reports on patient care, chronic disease management, supply chain efficiencies are analyzed for better hospital management.

Market Drivers

• Increased Efficiency

• Increase in demand to reduce unnecessary costs.

Market Restraints

• Lack of skilled IT professional

• Insufficient infrastructure

Critical Questions Answered in the Report

 What are the key trends in the global predictive analytics in healthcare market?

 How the market (and its various sub segments) has grown in last four years and what would be the growth rate in next five years?

 What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the global predictive analytics in healthcare market?

 What is the market share of the top vendors?

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Architecture

2.3 Scope of the Study

2.4 Related Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Key Insights

3.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

3.3 Secondary Research

3.3.1 Important Sources

3.4 Market Size Estimation Approaches

3.4.1 Top-Down Approach

3.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

3.4.3 Data Triangulation

3.5 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Efficiency

4.2.2 Increase in demand to reduce unnecessary costs.

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of skilled IT professional

4.3.2 Insufficient infrastructure

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

5 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Operations Management

5.3 Financial Data Analytics

5.4 Population Health

5.5 Clinical

6 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Service

7 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market, By End Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare Payer

7.3 Healthcare Provider

7.4 Others

8 Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vendor Evaluation Criteria

9.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

9.4 Recent Developments, 2016-2019

9.4.1 New Product Launches

9.4.2 Partnerships

9.4.3 Mergers or Acquisitions

9.4.4 Business Expansions

10 Company Profiles

(This section covers the Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product and Service offerings, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Key Strategies of the top market vendors. The given sequence does not represent their rankings in the market.)

10.1 CitiusTech Inc.

10.2 Nous Infosystems

10.3 Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

10.4 Alteryx, Inc.

10.5 Hortonworks Inc.

10.6 Health Fidelity, Inc.

10.7 ScienceSoft USA Corporation

10.8 Optum Inc.

10.9 Oracle Corporation

10.10 SAS Institute, Inc.

10.11 Microsoft Corporation

10.12 Verisk Analytics

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Customization Options

11.3 Related Reports

