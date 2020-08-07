Meningitis Vaccine Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like Astellas Pharma, Bavarian Nordic, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions,

The meningitis vaccine market is driving due to the risk of permanent disabilities among children and rise in awareness about proper dose of immunization. However, bacterial resistance to penicillin and lack of access to vaccine approval are likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in incidence of meningitis in children is one of the major factors fueling the global meningitis vaccine market.

Leading Meningitis Vaccine Market Players:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Johnson & Johnson

MedImmune, LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer, Inc.

Protein Sciences Corporation

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Meningitis is an infection (swelling) of the defensive layers that are called meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. Bacterial or viral contagion of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord ordinarily causes the swelling. However, wounds, disease, certain medications, and different kinds of infections can also cause meningitis. Additionally, bacterial meningitis can cause permanent disabilities, such as brain damage and hearing loss if untreated. However, the vast majority of meningitis can prevent with proper vaccination.

The “Meningitis Vaccine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of meningitis vaccine market with detailed market segmentation vaccine type and distribution channel. The meningitis vaccine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in meningitis vaccine market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

