Digital Signage Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics

The global digital signage market size was valued at $17.23 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.12 billion 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Digital signage is a class of large display screen formats that improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages.

NEC Corporation

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

iSEMC (HHSD)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Planer System Inc.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Global analysis of Digital Signage Market illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Digital Signage Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application

Forecast and analysis of Digital Signage Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Digital Signage Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Signage Market Size

2.2 Digital Signage Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Signage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Signage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Signage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Signage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Signage Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Signage Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Signage Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Signage Breakdown Data by End User

