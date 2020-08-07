Advanced Wound Care Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Global Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential Till 2027 | Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec, MiMedx, Cardinal Health

The latest addition of Advanced Wound Care market 2020 to The Insight Partners’ store offers major insights on the market size, growth rate, and estimates during the forecast period. It effectively evaluates the market based on Product, Wound Type, End User and provides global perspective concerning five major geographical regions.

The global Advanced Wound Care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Technological Advancement

Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.

For instance, in October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Revize/ Revize-X Collagen Matrix for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are

1. Smith & Nephew

2. Acelity L.P.

3. Braun Melsungen AG

4. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

5. ConvaTec

6. 3M

7. MiMedx, Inc.

8. Mölnlycke Health Care

9. Paul Hartmann AG

10. Cardinal Health, Inc.

The advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.

The market for advanced wound care is expected to grow due to increasing prevalence of diabetes & related chronic wounds, technological advancement in advanced wound care products and increasing rise in the geriatric population are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

ADVANCED WOUND CARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Dressings Film Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Other Dressings

Devices Electrical Stimulation Pressure Relief Devices Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Others

Bioactives Autografts Allografts and Xenografts Topical Agents Others



By Wound Type

Surgical

Trauma

Burns

Ulcers

Diabetic Foot

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global advanced wound care industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, Kerecis proposed the study results in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

2017: In October, 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix For Breast Reconstruction In Europe.

2016: In April 2016, Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement With Vomaris Wound Care, Inc. To Commercialize VolTAC Antimicrobial Wound Dressing.

