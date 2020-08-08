GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2026

Global GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report 2020 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market.

The GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market report profiles the following companies, which includes GAN Systems, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, Qorvo, Wolfspeed, Ampleon, Broadcom, Efficient Power Conversion, Fujitsu Semiconductor, INTEGRA Technologies, MACOM, Northrop Grumman, NTT Advanced Technology, Texas Instruments

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog applications.

Owing to the growth of Internet of Things (IoT), advent of 5G network and widespread applications across industry verticals are expected to offer immense growth opportunities to the RF GaN semiconductors market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented based on the Types such as

IoT

5G

Further, the market is segmented based on the applications such as

Military and Defense

Telecom

Consumer Electronics

