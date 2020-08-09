Freight Broker Software Market Growth Projection to 2027

Freight Broker Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and Geography

Freight brokerage software enables you to send out slick-looking freight quotes, it will track and manage your loads, and it will send out professional-looking invoices once the loads are completed. Freight brokerage software is more organized and more relevant to your customers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 3Gtms, AikSphere Technologies., AscendTMS, Axon, Cargomatic Inc., Convoy, DAT Solutions, LLC., McLeod Software, Tailwind TMS, The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

An increase in real-time visibility, efficiency, and asset utilization are some of the major factors driving the growth of the freight brokerage software market. Moreover, the growing transportation industry is the other factor anticipating to boost the growth of the freight brokerage software market.

Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

8.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

9.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.FREIGHT BROKER SOFTWARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1.3GTMS

11.1.1.Key Facts

11.1.2.Business Description

11.1.3.Products and Services

11.1.4.Financial Overview

11.1.5.SWOT Analysis

11.1.6.Key Developments

11.2.AIKSPHERE TECHNOLOGIES.

11.2.1.Key Facts

11.2.2.Business Description

11.2.3.Products and Services

11.2.4.Financial Overview

11.2.5.SWOT Analysis

11.2.6.Key Developments

11.3.ASCENDTMS

11.3.1.Key Facts

11.3.2.Business Description

11.3.3.Products and Services

11.3.4.Financial Overview

11.3.5.SWOT Analysis

11.3.6.Key Developments

11.4.AXON

