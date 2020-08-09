Hyper Automation Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Hyper Automation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Chatbots, Biometrics, Natural Language Generation, Context-aware Computing); End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Others) and Geography

Hyper automation is the combination of two or more technologies such as robotic process automation, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence. Hyper automation is used for simplifying the workflow and increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process with minimum human intervention.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ALLERIN TECH PVT LTD, Appian, Catalytic Inc, Infosys Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, OneGlobe LLC, SolveXia, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, UiPath

Hyper automation is the upgradation of traditional automation capabilities by using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other with robotic process automation(RPA) to automate processes. Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector are going to play major role in growth of hyper automation and this technology is estimated to have highest adoption in banking financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector as most of the BFSI sector is using RPA which is estimated to be replaced by hyper automation. In manufacturing sector automobile industry is increasingly adopting hyper automation to verify the components that will need a warranty or replacement.

