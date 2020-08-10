Haptic Technology Market Size Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2020 to 2025

The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Haptic Technology Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment

The Haptic Technology market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Haptic technology Market is valued at USD 14.815 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 41.169 billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 15.72% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of new consumer electronic devices, growing popularity of haptic technology in gaming consoles and various application of haptics in different industries are the major driving factors for haptic technology market.

Haptic Technology Companies

Some major key players for global haptic technology market are

Immersion Corporation

Senseg

Ultrahaptics

Haption S.A.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ON Semiconductor Corporation

SMK Corporation

Microchip Technologies Incorporated

Synaptics Incorporated

Johnson Electric

Force Dimension

Geomagic

Precision Microdrives Ltd.

Imagis Co., Ltd.

Haptic technology, also called as kinaestheitic communication or 3D touch is the technology that can generate an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations or motion to the user. These technologies are applied to create virtual objects in a computer simulation, to control virtual objects and to augment remote control of machines and devices. These devices integrate tactile sensors that measure forces applied by the user on the interface. Haptic technology accelerates study of how the human sense of touch works by permitting the creation of controlled haptic virtual objects.

Global haptic technology market report is segmented on the basis of component, type, application and by regional & country level. Based on component, global haptic technology market is classified as actuators, drivers & controllers. Based upon type, global haptic technology market is classified into graspable, wearable, touchable. Based upon application, global haptic technology market is classified into automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming, engineering, education & research.

The regions covered in this haptic technology market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Haptic Technology Market Dynamics –

Increasing adoption of new consumer electronic devices, growing popularity of haptic technology in gaming consoles and various applications of haptic in different industries are the major driving factors for haptic technology market. For instance, haptic technology is a general feature in most mobile handsets such as smart phones presently with increasing innovation in this category. As the adoption of smartphones is growing rapidly, the demand of haptic technology is also increasing, for example, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd had shipped over 6.7 million galaxy 5G smartphones worldwide in 2019 and accounted for approximately 53.9% of global 5G smartphone market. This shows the huge market of smart phone which provides business for haptic technology market. Other than that, it is used in tactile electronic displays, gaming console equipment such as game controllers, joy sticks etc., laptops, tablets, teleoperator, simulators, robotics and so on. For instance, the estimated market of video games was 78.61 billion in 2017 and there were 2.5 billion video gamers were present in 2016 which shows the vast market of video games and the proportion expansion of haptic technology in game console market. presently, haptic technology is focused on designing its application for the use in virtual environments and some of these prototypes have become commercially available to the market. At present applications of this technology have been transformed rapidly from devices that can interact with sophisticated graphical user interfaces (GUI’s) and games to multimedia publishing, scientific discovery & visualization, arts and creation, editing sound and images, the vehicle industry, engineering, manufacturing, Tele-robotics and Tele-operations, education and training, as well as medical simulation and rehabilitation, creating more opportunity for the market to grow rapidly. However, switching technology of this technology is very high which hinders the market growth up to some extent.

Haptic Technology Market Regional Analysis –

Asia Pacific is dominating the global haptic technology market with highest market share due to rapid smart phone adoption, growing use of internet connected devices and large customer base for consumer electronics. For instance, most of the new consumer electronic devices such as smart phones, game consoles, laptops are manufactured here with presence of many leading companies such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Panasonic etc. who are responsible for the growing demand of haptic technology in this region. According to 2017 statistics, Asia Pacific had revenue of USD 51.2 billion, making them the dominant region for gaming market. This vast business also boosts the uses and demand of haptic technology in this region. North America is the second largest region for this market due to presence of high-end major consumer electronics companies such as Apple, one plus etc., high adoption rate of cutting-edge technologies and high purchasing power of consumers relative to the other regions.

Haptic Technology Market Segmentations

By Component- Actuators, Drivers & Controllers

By Type- Graspable, Wearable, Touchable

by Application- Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Engineering, Education & Research.

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

