Photolithography Equipment Market Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2027
The semiconductor photolithography, also called semiconductor lithography, is a process of fabrication of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and microprocessors. It conveys a circuit image to a silicon wafer by revealing both photomask and silicon wafer to ultraviolet light and then projects the circuit image on the wafer. The more precise replacement cycles for electronic devices is the main factor driving the market growth.
Leading Photolithography Equipment Market Players:
Applied Materials, Inc.
ASML Holding
Canon, Inc.
EV Group
JEOL Ltd.
Nikon Corporation
Nil Technology
S-Cubed
Tokyo Electron Limited
Vistec Electron Beam GmbH
The Global Photolithography Equipment Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the photolithography equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of photolithography equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, wavelength, light source. The global photolithography equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading photolithography equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the photolithography equipment market.
The global photolithography equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, wavelength, light source. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as DUV, I-line, krypton fluoride (KrF), argon fluoride dry (ArF Dry), argon fluoride immersion (ArFi), extreme ultraviolet (EUV). On the basis of wavelength, the market is segmented as 370nm-270nm, 270nm-170nm, 170nm-70nm, 70nm-1nm. On the basis of light source, the market is segmented as mercury lamp, excimer laser, fluorine laser, laser product plasma.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global photolithography equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The photolithography equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Table of Content:
Market Overview
Competition Analysis by Players
Company (Top Players) Profiles
Photolithography Equipment Market Size by Type and Application
US Market Status and Outlook
EU Development Market Status and Outlook
Japan Market Development Status and Outlook
China Market Status and Outlook
India Photolithography Equipment Market Status and Outlook
Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook
Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
Market Dynamics
Market Effect Factor Analysis
Research Finding/ Conclusion
Appendix
