Blade Server Market Size 2020 – Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Blade Server Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment

The Blade Server market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Blade Server Market is valued at USD 14.50 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 26.34 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.90% over the forecast period.

High density servers per rack, low operational cost and power consumption and growing proliferation of cloud and IoT Services are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of Global Blade Server Market Report-

Today, enterprises strive for a combined management platform to streamline every step of IT operations and to speed the delivery of services. A blade server provides such kind of integrated platform in an enterprise by dwelling multiple modules in a single framework. It operates as a typical stripped-down adaptive server with a modular design that saves space and energy, while refraining many of the traditional storage and I/O functionality typical of rack and standalone server systems. It consists of its own processor, memory, storage, and operating system. Each blade server in a chassis acts as an independent server and can be dedicated to a single application. Tasks such as file sharing, database and application hosting, virtual server platforms hosting, audio and video content streaming can be achieved by blade servers. A blade chassis blends, share and optimize power and cooling provision, focusing on processing power and memory on each blade resulting in multiple blades in a typical rack. Blade server results in reduced energy costs and cooling expenses, redundancy, reduced data center footprint, reduced cabling and space saving.

Global Blade Server market report is segmented based on data center, service, application, end-users and region & country level. Based upon data center, blade server market is classified into Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. Based upon service, the market is classified into professional services and managed services. Based upon application, blade server market is classified into BSFI, IT and telecommunication, transport & logistics, E-commerce, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, energy and utilities, retail, media and entertainment and others. Based upon end-users, blade server market is classified into cloud service provider, telecommunication service provider and enterprises.

The regions covered in this blade server market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of blade server is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Blade Server Market Report-

Global Blade Server market report covers prominent players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Mercury System, Inc., Atos SE and others.

Global Blade Server Market Dynamics–

Increasing adoption of virtualized applications, growing load on data centers and effective utilization of data center space are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of global blade server market. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report; the amount of annual global data center traffic in 2016 is estimated to be 6.8 ZB, and by 2021 it is expected to triple to reach 20.6 ZB per year growing at a rate of 25% annually. In addition, cost reduction in expenses such as cabling cost, cooling cost, and low power consumption over rack servers are the other factors supplementing the growth of blade server market. However, high initial cost for the purchase of blade server unit, complication involved in installing, and limited expansion and storage capacity are some factors which may hamper the growth of market. Moreover, industry players are majorly focusing on innovations in these systems by constantly upgrading the infrastructure. Continuous technological advancements in the industry can provide a huge opportunity for the further growth of the market. For example; HP designed OneView blade system for the development of its blade server portfolio. It helps in the managing of productivity of IT administrators with automated intelligence and in-built user interface that simplify general tasks.

Global Blade Server Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the blade server market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to early adoption of this technology by the tech-savvy IT giants present to improve their overall data center infrastructure and presence of some of the largest corporations in the end-user segment in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to factors such as increasing numbers of new datacenter and high technological adoption rates in this region. These new data centers are needed to support development-related projects in emerging economies such as China and India.

Key Benefits for Global Blade Server Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Blade Server Market Segmentation:–

By Data Center:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Application:

BSFI

IT and Telecommunication

Transport & Logistics

E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government And Defense

Healthcare

Energy And Utilities

Retail

Media And Entertainment

Others

By End-User:

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider & Enterprises

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



