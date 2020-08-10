NFC Chips Market 2020: Types, Applications, Size, Share, Competition, Opportunities & Growth Analysis till 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “NFC Chips Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

NFC or near field communication is a type of short-range wireless communication technology used in modern electronic devices. The chip is usually embedded in smartphones, tablets, and laptops for short range communication. With the growing adoption of cashless payments and others scanning applications in mobile devices that require radio communications. Technological developments in the North American region and growing markets in the APAC countries create favorable landscape for the key players in future.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the NFC Chips market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot NFC Chips market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

List of the Top Key Players of NFC Chips Market:

1. Broadcom Inc

2. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

3. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4. NXP Semiconductors

5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7. SAMSUNG

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. VERIMATRIX

The NFC chips market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for smartphones coupled with the increasing trend of contactless payment. Moreover, increasing expenses for research and development are further boosting the growth of the NFC chips market. However, high cost and data security issues may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the rapid adoption of advanced consumer electronics would create significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the NFC chips market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the NFC chips market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from NFC chips market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for NFC chips in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the NFC chips market.

This report focuses on the global NFC Chips market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the NFC Chips market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

