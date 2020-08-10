Coronary Stents Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025

The coronary stents market is expected to reach US$ 13,749.97 Mn in 2025 from US$ 7,619.38 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017-2025.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global coronary stents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, technological advancements and rising geriatric population are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Rising Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases or CVDs are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Some of the significant factors which lead to death and difficulties are the use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. CVDs are the primary cause of death across the globe; it affects more people as compared to any other disease. For instance, in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from CVDs, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths. Among these, nearly 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease, and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Among those 17 million deaths at the age of 70 due to non-communicable diseases in 2015, around 82.0% are in low- and middle-income countries, and 37.0% are caused by CVDs.

In Europe, cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths every year in the European Union (EU). The CVD accounts for 45.0% of all deaths in Europe and 37.0% of all deaths in the country. Also, CVD is the primary reason for the death of men and women in all countries.

Owing to the factors such as rising cases of coronary artery diseases and increasing demand for the coronary stents for the treatment of the CVDs anticipated to increases the market growth in the future years.

Declining Prices of Coronary Stents

Coronary stents are a type of small mesh metal tubes that are developed for providing support to the weakened arteries in the heart. The surgery for CVD, coronary heart diseases and other heart ailments need treatments for a better and healthy lifestyle. The cost of coronary stents is the most crucial factor which is considered before using stents. But the price of the stents is declining in the last few years that becomes one of the primary reasons for more procedures to be performed. For instance, in February 2018, in India, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) revised the price of bare-metal stents (BES) to INR 7, 660.0 (US$ 107) from INR 7, 260.0 (~ US$ 100) and reduced the cost of drug-eluting and biodegradable stents to INR 27,890.0 (US$ 400) from INR 29,600.0 (US$ 415). The association has also listed other products and their revised prices, which are essential accessories used in the stenting procedure, including cardiac guidewire, balloon catheter and guiding wire, cardiac drug-eluting balloon, or cutting balloon and cardiac guiding catheter.

The declining prices of coronary stents are the primary factor that is making way for the patients to undergo surgery. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors are likely to add novel opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Type Insights

The coronary stents market on the basis of type is segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bioabsorbable stents. In 2017, the drug-eluting stents segment accounted for the largest market share in the global coronary stents market by type. These stents are inserted to keep arteries open after the angioplasty procedure ensuring good blood flow. In turn, reducing the risks of heart attack and stroke, and prevent the reoccurrence of any symptoms.

Strategic Insights

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are majorly organic developments. Companies such as MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, and Medtronic among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the coronary stents market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.

Global Coronary Stents Market – By Type

Bioabsorbable Stents

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents



Global Coronary Stents Market – By Absorption Rate

Slow-Absorption Rate Stents

Fast-Absorption Rate Stents



Global Coronary Stents Market – By Material

Nitinol

Polymer

Nickel

Platinum

Gold

Tantalum

Stainless Steel

Cobalt



Global Coronary Stents Market – By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers



BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil



