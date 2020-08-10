Advanced Wound Care Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

The advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific is the fastest geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is driven by the factors such as to huge patient population, increases in the number of surgical procedures and rising number of wound care admit to hospitals and ambulatory care centers.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds

Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. As per the report of IDF, one in 11 adults have diabetes in 2015, and it will decrease to one in 10 adults till 2040.

Get Sample PDF Report:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000825/

Technological Advancement in Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded. Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.

Product Insights

The global advanced wound care market by product was led by dressing segment. In 2017, the dressing segment held a largest market share of 46.8% of the advanced wound care market, by product. The dressing segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the rising incidences of the people experiencing small and minute wounds due to the several physical activities. This segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Wound Type Insights

The advanced wound care market by wound type is segmented into ulcers, burns, trauma, surgical, and diabetic foot. The surgical segment held the largest share of the market, by wound type. In addition, the surgical wound is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to factors such as, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing wounds due to the surgical procedures.

End User Insights

The advanced wound care market by end user is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, wound care centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to drive market due to the advanced treatments offered by the hospitals and clinics are the first aid providers to the patients.

Purchase Copy of This Report at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000825/

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global advanced wound care industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, Kerecis proposed the study results in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

2017: In October, 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix For Breast Reconstruction In Europe.

2016: In April 2016, Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement With Vomaris Wound Care, Inc. To Commercialize VolTAC Antimicrobial Wound Dressing.

ADVANCED WOUND CARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Dressings Film Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Other Dressings

Devices Electrical Stimulation Pressure Relief Devices Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Others

Bioactives Autografts Allografts and Xenografts Topical Agents Others



By Wound Type

Surgical

Trauma

Burns

Ulcers

Diabetic Foot

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Wound Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



Company Profiles

