Digital Security Control Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

Digital Security Control Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Service); Application (Mobile Security and Telecommunication, Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Commercial, Other) and Geography

Digital security control (DSC) products and solutions protect an individual’s digital distinctiveness and protect it from theft, scam, and other disreputable means. In the coming future, healthcare, government, banking, and finance applications are anticipated to fuel the digital security control market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gemalto NV, Fireeye, Inc., Oberthur Technologies, Safenet, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Vasco Data Security International, Inc., 3M, NEC Corporation, Morpho S.A.S, HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.)

The transition from magnetic stripe technology to EMV, high-level security obtained from biometric technologies, and substantial growth of the information security market are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital security control market. Moreover, a greater number of enterprises opting for MFA is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital security control market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- COMPONENT

8.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- APPLICATION

9.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.DIGITAL SECURITY CONTROL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1.GEMALTO NV

11.1.1.Key Facts

11.1.2.Business Description

11.1.3.Products and Services

11.1.4.Financial Overview

11.1.5.SWOT Analysis

11.1.6.Key Developments

11.2.FIREEYE, INC.

11.2.1.Key Facts

11.2.2.Business Description

11.2.3.Products and Services

11.2.4.Financial Overview

11.2.5.SWOT Analysis

11.2.6.Key Developments

11.3.OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

11.3.1.Key Facts

11.3.2.Business Description

11.3.3.Products and Services

11.3.4.Financial Overview

11.3.5.SWOT Analysis

11.3.6.Key Developments

11.4.SAFENET, INC.

