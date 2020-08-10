Image Recognition in Retail Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2027

Image Recognition in Retail Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Others); Component (Software, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); Application (Visual Product Search, Security and Surveillance, Vision Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others) and Geography

It can reduce sales time; identify products on shelves, price tags, POSM, analyze and provide suggestions for correcting defects; analyze product range, prices, and trends; analyze shelf share compared with competitors, and dynamic changes; monitor product matrix Compliance; automatically generate reports on selected indicators.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom, IBM Corporation, Intelligence Retail, LTUTech, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Slyce Inc., TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- TECHNOLOGY

8.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- COMPONENT

9.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- DEPLOYMENT TYPE

10.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- APPLICATION

11.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13.IMAGE RECOGNITION IN RETAIL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1.AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

13.1.1.Key Facts

13.1.2.Business Description

13.1.3.Products and Services

13.1.4.Financial Overview

13.1.5.SWOT Analysis

13.1.6.Key Developments

13.2.CATCHOOM

13.2.1.Key Facts

13.2.2.Business Description

13.2.3.Products and Services

13.2.4.Financial Overview

13.2.5.SWOT Analysis

13.2.6.Key Developments

13.3.IBM CORPORATION

13.3.1.Key Facts

13.3.2.Business Description

13.3.3.Products and Services

13.3.4.Financial Overview

13.3.5.SWOT Analysis

13.3.6.Key Developments

13.4.INTELLIGENCE RETAIL

