Image Recognition in Retail Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2027
The Image Recognition in Retail Market focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Image Recognition in Retail Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing, Facial Recognition, Object Recognition, Others); Component (Software, Services); Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud); Application (Visual Product Search, Security and Surveillance, Vision Analytics, Marketing and Advertising, Others) and Geography
It can reduce sales time; identify products on shelves, price tags, POSM, analyze and provide suggestions for correcting defects; analyze product range, prices, and trends; analyze shelf share compared with competitors, and dynamic changes; monitor product matrix Compliance; automatically generate reports on selected indicators.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Catchoom, IBM Corporation, Intelligence Retail, LTUTech, Microsoft, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Slyce Inc., TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION
The necessity to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and to increase the necessity to make informed decisions among retailers are some of the major factors driving the growth of image recognition in the retail market. However, concerns related to data security are one of the factors which may restrain the growth of image recognition in the retail market. Nevertheless, increasing technological developments is anticipated to boost the adoption of image recognition solutions among retailers.
