Automotive Infotainment SoC Market 2020 In-Depth Research Report with top key players – Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor), among others

The Automotive Infotainment SoC Market report gives a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints, and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term, and long-term during the forecast period.

The global automotive infotainment SoC market was valued at US$ 8.69 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 16.08 Bn by 2027. The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing. The industry operates in a competitive marketplace as leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets. New developments and mergers and acquisitions are the two noteworthy market trends seen in the past few years. Companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnerships with other players in the market to maintain their market position and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of the automotive infotainment SoC market are based in the US and other European countries such as Germany.

Automotive infotainment SoC are classified into two installation types, namely: in-dash and rear seat. A dashboard is defined as a control panel which is positioned directly ahead of a vehicle’s driver in the car and plays an integral role in displaying instrumentation and supervision during vehicle operation. A good dashboard design enables safe and better experiences by sending and receiving updated information wirelessly over internet. The use of system-on-chips in dashboards to enhance driving experience is gaining scope in current scenarios. The dashboards in the cars supports the use of infotainment systems by integrating entire audio, and Bluetooth system along with navigation software and connectivity so as to improve driving experience. The use of in-dash automotive infotainment allows improved features, quick responses, and overall ease in usage and adds to aesthetic appeal.

The key companies operating in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor), among others.

