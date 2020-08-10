Operational Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2027

Operational Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Software, Services); Business Function (Information Technology (IT), Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources (HR), Others); Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Others); Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Others) and Geography

Operational analytics is a more specific term for a type of business analytics which focuses on improving existing operations.

IT operations analytics (ITOA) is an approach or method to retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations. ITOA may apply big data analytics to large datasets to produce business insights.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/2DMQZbk

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Splunk Inc.

An increasing need for process and operations optimization, the emergence of IoT-enabled devices, adoption of advanced data management strategies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the operational analytics market. However, complex analytical processes may restraint the growth of the operational analytics market. Further, increased amount of IT operations data, growing use of mobile devices, and an increasing number of data centers to gather inner data for analyzing the performance are expected to boom the growth of the operational analytics market during the forecast period.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/3gLu0f4

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- COMPONENT

8.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- BUSINESS FUNCTION

9.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- APPLICATION

10.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13.OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1.CAPGEMINI SE

13.1.1.Key Facts

13.1.2.Business Description

13.1.3.Products and Services

13.1.4.Financial Overview

13.1.5.SWOT Analysis

13.1.6.Key Developments

13.2.CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

13.2.1.Key Facts

13.2.2.Business Description

13.2.3.Products and Services

13.2.4.Financial Overview

13.2.5.SWOT Analysis

13.2.6.Key Developments

13.3.EVOLVEN SOFTWARE

13.3.1.Key Facts

13.3.2.Business Description

13.3.3.Products and Services

13.3.4.Financial Overview

13.3.5.SWOT Analysis

13.3.6.Key Developments

13.4.IBM CORPORATION

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2PEq0Bt

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.