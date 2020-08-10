BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalSci-Tech
Operational Analytics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2027
Premiummarketinsights Adds “Operational Analytics Market” offers an up-to-date analysis of the Market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.
Operational Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Software, Services); Business Function (Information Technology (IT), Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources (HR), Others); Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Others); Industry Vertical (Retail, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunication, Others) and Geography
Operational analytics is a more specific term for a type of business analytics which focuses on improving existing operations.
IT operations analytics (ITOA) is an approach or method to retrieve, analyze, and report data for IT operations. ITOA may apply big data analytics to large datasets to produce business insights.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Splunk Inc.
An increasing need for process and operations optimization, the emergence of IoT-enabled devices, adoption of advanced data management strategies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the operational analytics market. However, complex analytical processes may restraint the growth of the operational analytics market. Further, increased amount of IT operations data, growing use of mobile devices, and an increasing number of data centers to gather inner data for analyzing the performance are expected to boom the growth of the operational analytics market during the forecast period.
