Social Employee Recognition Systems Market 2020 by Top Companies, Growth, Development and Business Forecast by 2025

A recent report on Social Employee Recognition Systems Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Social employee recognition systems market reports published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Social employee recognition systems market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Social employee recognition software helps in improvement of company’s culture by motivating employees to increase the individual performance. Social employee recognition system is designed to keep a record of all the activities and their functioning which is happening in the workplace. Many leading organizations have deployed these types of systems to get the best results for successful achievements in all aspects. Social employee recognition system does not only provide the improved performance but also deliver the positive impact on the working environment. With the use of this software company can able to gain an increased productivity and achieve a good profitable margin while employee feels more dedicated towards their work.

Rapid growth in IT infrastructure and industrial sector in the well-developed economic regions are focusing to increase their productivity through the deployment of social recognition software is likely to fuel the demand of social employee recognition systems. Since many leading organizations have shifted to adopt this engagement platform in order to reach their goals by recognizing the employee’s performance through achievements and then ultimately company able to gain higher productivity. Another driving factor is recent advancements in cloud based services and SaaS technologies leads to increase the demand for employee recognition systems. Social employee recognition system is a one of the valuable software that 88% of workers define their experience works in a positive way. However, these systems are relatively expensive which may hamper the growth of this market.

Some major key players for Social Employee Recognition Systems market are Kudos, Achievers Corp., REFFIND Ltd., Globoforce, Terryberry, Ultimate Software, Peoplecart, Corporate Rewards, Paramax, BI WORLDWIDE EMEA, and Incentive Logic and others.

Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based services

By End-User

Consumer & retail

It & telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Travel & hospitality

Others

By Regional & Country Level

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Southeast Asia

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Social Employee Recognition Systems Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

