Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Screening Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Screening Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition, breast cancer screening refers tochecking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease. The purpose of screening tests is to discover cancer at an early stage when it can be operated or cured. At times, a screening test detects cancer when it is very small or growingslowly.

Increasing Investmentsfor Research in Breast Cancer Management

Increasing research activities is likely to enhance the breast cancer screening market in Asia Pacific. For instance, “Novel combination of serum microRNA for detecting breast cancer in the early stage” was conducted in Japan. Furthermore, the government in Japan has initiated cancer control programs as it is one of the leading cause of death in Japan. Cancer screening programs are carried out throughout the country by the municipalities with the government support.

Additionally, increasing research for early diagnosis of breast cancer is likely to favor the breast cancer screening market in Australia. For instance, in October 2019, a NBCF funded (national breast cancer foundation) researcher Sydney University published theresults of pilot trial of 3D mammography (known as tomosynthesis), as per thestudy, breast cancer detection rates are higher with 3D mammography as compared withthe standard 2D mammography.

Test Type-Based Market Insights

Based on test type,the breast cancer screeningmarket is segmented into imaging test, Immunohistochemistry test, genetic test, and blood marker tests. In 2019,the imaging testsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreoverit is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

End User-Based MarketInsights

Based onend user, the breast cancer screeningmarketis further segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; moreoverit is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvalsarethe commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The players operating in the breast cancer screeningmarketadopt the expansion, collaboration, and product launch strategies to enlarge customer base acrossthe world.These strategies allow the players to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in October 2018, GE Healthcare launched a product, namely, the Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the US. The device is FDA-approved ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology, specifically designed for detecting cancer in dense breast tissue.