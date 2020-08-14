Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends 2027

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The growth of the market is attributed torise in research activities, increasing prevalence of brain aneurysm, and growingnumber of product launches. However, the high cost of procedureshinders the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key companies Included in Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market :-

Stryker Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

KANEKA CORPORATION

Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.

The Asia Pacific brain aneurysm treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to growingprevalence of associated risk factors such as hypertension and brain strokes. Also, players in the regional market might find growth opportunities with the rising number of market approvalsfor their products.For instance, in December 2019, Kaneka Corporation launched a new coil for embolization of brain aneurysm. The product is expected to offer more treatment options in geriatric population and patients with high blood pressure and other chronic conditions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

China is among the major countries in the brain aneurysm treatment market in this region. The growth of China brain aneurysm treatment market is prominently attributed to a rising prevalence of stroke and increasing research and development programs to innovate new treatment alternatives. As per the study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UIA) is as high as 7% among 35–75-year-old individuals in China.

Additionally, rapid technological innovations and collaborations are boosting the brain aneurysm treatment market growth in the country. For instance, in 2019, LPIXEL Inc., a prominent leader in image analysis and processing, received an approval for EIRL aneurysm fromPharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan. The product is a deep learning-powered software thatcanbe used in identifying suspected aneurysms from brain MRI.

Asia PacificBrain Aneurysm Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Surgery

Medication

By Condition

Unruptured Aneurysm

Ruptured Aneurysm

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

