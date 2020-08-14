Business
Automated Parking Systems Market 2020 Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025
Automated Parking Systems Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Structural Alloy Steel market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and the latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.
Scope of the Report:
Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
This report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) the geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America andMiddle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Automated Parking System Market.
Key Benefits for Automated Parking System Market Reports
- Global market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.
- Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.
- Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.
- Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.
Automated Parking System Market Segmentation:
By Mode of Automation
- Semi-automated Parking System
- Fully automated Parking System
By Technology
- Sensor Technology
- Mobile Technology
- RFID Technology
By End-Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Service & Solution – Integrated Payments
- Vehicle Detection Solutions
- Space Reservation Services
- Monitoring & Reporting Services
By System
- Software
- Hardware
By Region
- North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
o China
o South Korea
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
o GCC Countries
o Africa
o Rest of Middle East and Africa
Automated Parking System Market Key Players:
- Skyline Parking AG
- CityLift
- Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.
- UNITRONICS
- Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
- EITO&GLOBAL INC.
- Others
Table of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.2. Primary Research
1.3. Secondary Research
1.4. Market Size Estimates
1.5. Data Triangulation
1.6. Forecast Model
1.7. USP’s of Report
1.8. Report Description
- Chapter – Global Automated Parking System Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Executive Summary
2.3. Automated Parking System Market Classification
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Restraints
2.6. Market Opportunity
2.7. Automated Parking System Market: Trends
2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers
2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants
2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services
2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis
2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation
2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
- Chapter – Global Automated Parking System Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
3.1. Automated Parking System Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025
- Chapter –Automated Parking System Market Analysis: by Mode of Automation
- Chapter –Automated Parking System Market Analysis: by Technology
- Chapter –Automated Parking System Market Analysis: by End-Use
- Chapter –Automated Parking System Market Analysis: by System
- Chapter – Automated Parking System Market Analysis: by Manufacturer
- Chapter –Automated Parking System Market: Regional Analysis
- Chapter – Company Profiles
10.1. Skyline Parking AG
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Product portfolio
10.1.4. Skyline Parking AG Total Company Sales 2015-2025
10.1.5. Skyline Parking AG Total Company Sales, By Segment of Business 2015-2025
10.1.6. Skyline Parking AG Total Company Sales, By Region 2015-2025
10.1.7. Business strategy
10.1.8. Recent developments
10.2. CityLift
10.3. Robotic Parking Systems, Inc.
10.4. UNITRONICS
10.5. Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
10.6. EITO&GLOBAL INC.
Continued…
