Dns Firewall Market : Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast

Dns Firewall Market research report is always supportive to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. The most advanced tools and techniques have been employed to structure this Dns Firewall Market report such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The market studies of this report carefully analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In addition, different segments of the market taken into consideration in this market report give better market insights with which reach to the success gets extended.

The scope of this Dns Firewall Market research report can be stretched from market scenarios to virtual pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The most germane, unique and praiseworthy global market research report is delivered to the valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. This market report is formulated in such a way that it turns complex market insights into simpler version with the help of well-established tools and techniques. This Dns Firewall Market report reflects high quality and transparency which makes it more reliable for the customers.

Get a Free PDF Sample copy (including COVID-19 impact analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dns-firewall-market&skp

Global DNS firewall Market, By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises and Virtual appliance), By End User (DNS providers, Domain name registrars and others), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT and others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global DNS firewall Market

The Global DNS firewall Market accounted for USD 89.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global DNS firewall Market

A DNS firewall is a system security arrangement that organizes frameworks from interfacing malicious Internet areas. DNS Firewall works by utilizing DNS Response Policy Zones (RPZs) and significant risk insight to counteract information exfiltration. DNS Firewalls can likewise give bits of knowledge on dangers, separate tainted gadgets for remediation, protects the data assets by anticipating the cyber-attacks.

A DNS firewall also works as a DNS resolver. It averts undertaking worker and framework associations with known malevolent Internet areas, and can give quick input about potential bargains like botnets and APTs on their systems to big business security groups. Creating a list of malicious domains or hostnames is an easy way, which can be added easily to the configuration of the DNS resolver server to automatically block access to those locations by utilizing this secure DNS gateway, an enterprise can ensure its employees and IT systems are not routed to destinations that could jeopardize communications, proprietary information, customers’ private data and more.. Another major advantage of a DNS firewall is that you already have the foundation you need in place with your current DNS resolver infrastructure. Thus there’s no hardware to install, major software upgrades, network reconfiguration projects or items that can bog down typical security solution deployments. According to a report published in June 2016, ThreatSTOP, Inc., a cloud-based network security provider, which provides automated threat protection service to the leading organizations through ThreatSTOP DNS Firewall,which is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In use today by some of the world’s largest organizations, the ThreatSTOP DNS Firewall continuously protects cloud workloads against ransomware, phishing and other attacks, and prevents networks from communicating with command and control.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Extreme vulnerability of the DNS to malware and apt intrusions.

Increasing proliferation of web applications.

Evolution of virtualization, resulting in the growth of virtual DNS.

Huge implementation and maintenance costs.

Lack of skilled professionals.

Market Segmentation: Global DNS firewall Market

The global DNS firewall market is based on deployment type, end users, end-use vertical and geographical segments.

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and virtual appliance.

Based on end users, the global market is segmented into DNS providers, domain name registrars, enterprises, website hosts and service providers.

Based on end-use vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and it, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, education and others (travel and hospitality, logistics and transportation, and utilities).

Based on geography the DNS firewall market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global DNS firewall Market

The global DNS firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of DNS firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Read Full TOC of Research Study at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dns-firewall-market&skp

Key Players: Global DNS firewall Market

The renowned players in DNS firewall market are Cloudflare, BlueCat, Infoblox, EfficientIP, EonScope, Nominum, Cisco, F5 Networks, VeriSign, SWITCH, eSentire, ThreatSTOP, Constellix, Verigio Communications among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com