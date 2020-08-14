Fintech Block Chain Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers And Trends

Fintech Block Chain Market report presents the best market and business solutions to Ict industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. The report also identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Ict industry. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the Ict industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the Fintech Block Chain Market report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Global Fintech Block Chain Market, By Application (Smart contracts, Identity management and others), By Provider (Middleware providers and others), by organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking and Others) and By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

A block chain is an open record of all bitcoin exchanges that have ever been executed. A block is the portion of a block chain which records a few or the greater part of the ongoing exchanges, and once finished, goes into the block chain in the permanent database. Each time a block gets finished, another block is produced. Squares are connected to each other (like a chain) in appropriate direction-sequential request with each square containing a hash of the past square. Bitcoin exchanges are entered sequentially in a block chain simply the way bank exchanges are made. Now a day’s bitcoin is being traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, and will have a site on NASDAQ’S commodities trading platform in 2018. Bitcoin’s recently reached to $17,000 in just four months from September,before this it was below $3,000.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

Market Segmentation: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The market is segmented on the basis of application, provider, organization size, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittance, smart contracts, identity management, compliance management/know your customer (kyc) and others (cyber liability and content storage management).

Based on provider, the market is segmented into application and solution providers, middleware providers and infrastructure and protocols providers.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, non-banking financial services, and insurance.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The global fintech block chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The renowned players in fintech block chain market are AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Abra, Auxesis Group, BitPay, BlockCypher, Applied Blockchain, RecordesKeeper, Symbiont, Guardtime, Cambridge Blockchain, Tradle and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation among others.

