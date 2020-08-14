Internet Of Things Iot Healthcare Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends And Key Players

This Internet Of Things Iot Healthcare Market report can be referred confidently when taking important business decisions. Data models hired for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. Competitor moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. Internet Of Things Iot Healthcare Market research report is the perfect source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, Satellite), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet enabled cloud based system which consists of various devices and sensors which integrate the whole system on one platform. This system can represent objects digitally. With the technological advancements in the field of healthcare, the integration of IoT is being adopted globally. IoT in healthcare enables medication management, workflow management, connected imaging and telemedicine which increase the efficiency of working of hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the implementation of IoT for cost reduction is driving the market growth

The advent of artificial intelligence technology is boosting the market growth

The surge in the expenditure and investment in the healthcare IoT solutions is propelling the market growth

The surged penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector is contributing to the growth of the market

A Surge in smartphone usage has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

There is a lack of governance standards which are hindering the market growth

The inability in deploying IoT solutions has hampered the market growth

The lack of skilled professionals and expertise is restraint the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

By Component

Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Application

Telemedicine Store-And-Forward Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, ABB had announced the launching of a new healthcare center on October 19 with integrated robotics to develop solutions for the hospital of the future. They have installed collaborative robotics for medical laboratories and hospitals. The center will enable the high-tech treatments and cancer therapies which today require more of the manual efforts. This launch will establish the company as a market leader and will expand the operation of the company.

In February 2019, FUJITSU had launched Healthcare Personal service Platform to manage health and medical information. It can aggregate and integrate the healthcare records of the patients as well as enabling the safe and secure storage of medical information. This launch will expand the company’s offering with the increase in the customer base.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.

