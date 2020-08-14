Internet Things Iot Operating Systems Market Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast

This Internet Things Iot Operating Systems Market research report is a verified and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives business towards the success. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market By Component (Client Side, Server Side, Professional Services), User Type (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application Area (Smart Building and Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Smart Utilities, Vehicle Telematics, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation, Smart Healthcare, Digital Signage, Smart Factories, IoT Wearables, Others), Verticals (IT, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Operating System (Windows 10 IoT OS, WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS, Embedded Apple IOS And OSX, Nucleus RTOS, Green Hills Integrity IoT OS, Other IoT OS), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

Global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.40% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the increased traction for emergence of technologies, including cloud computing mobility and cloud computing and growing online data sharing and BYOD.

Market Definition: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

IoT (Internet of Things) has the capacity to exchange information efficiently with minimal use of resources and also with low power consumption between distinct appliances over a specified network. Since regular operating systems require significant resources, they are not able to link with the IoT implementation. Conventional operating systems including iOS, Windows, and Linux are not appropriate for IoT applications. These systems are driven by a real-time operating system (RTOS), which provides more memory and energy efficiency for connectivity, interoperability and usability.

Market Drivers:

Surging adhesion for emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and mobility, that fosters the market growth

Reduction of cost of product manufacturing and prices, is driving the growth of the market

IoT devices connected to the operating systems consumes less power, is helping the market to grow

Portability in the range of products and surging demand for internet connectivity, drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, will restraint the market expansion

Software licensing and IP violation of the operating system, hinders the market growth

Proliferation of IoT operating system, will restraint the market expansion

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Operating Systems Market

By Component

Client Side

Server Side

Professional Services Business Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Services Maintenance and Support Services



By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Application Area

Smart Building and Home Automation

Capillary Networks Management

Smart Utilities

Vehicle Telematics

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Smart Healthcare

Digital Signage

Smart Factories

IoT Wearables

Others

By Verticals

IT

Manufacturing

Medical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Automation

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Operating System

Windows 10 IoT OS

WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS

Embedded Apple IOS And OSX

Nucleus RTOS

Green Hills Integrity IoT OS

Other IoT OS

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Huawei introduced harmonyOS for customer IoT devices, with an alternative to use it to strengthen its smartphone company from the imminent risk of being permanently excluded from Google’s Android ecosystem over the U.S. domestic safety issues. This launch will help Huawei to equip their smartphones with their OS.

In March 2017, eSOL introduced eMCOS Scalable POSIX-Compliant RTOS. It offers superior real-time capacities and reliability for embedded systems that demand a high amount of computing energy and function on an independent and distributed basis, such as autonomous driving systems, sophisticated driver support systems, industrial IoT and other apps that use state-of-the-art technology such as artificial intelligence, profound learning and computer vision. It will accelerate research and development and also reduce production time.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) operating systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) operating systems market are Apple Inc., Arm Limited, BlackBerry Limited, Canonical Ltd, eSOL Co.,Ltd., Google, Green Hills Software, AO Kaspersky Lab., Siemens, Microsoft, Wind River Systems, Inc., WITTENSTEIN SE, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Silicon Laboratories, Contiki, Cypress.io, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG among others.

