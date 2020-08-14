Vitiligo Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunity and forecast, 2025

Vitiligo Market is valued around USD 5223.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8644.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of skin disorders and increase in research and development are the key drivers for Global Vitiligo Market.

Vitiligo Market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Vitiligo market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with disease type, treatment type and distribution channel.

Pigmentation disorders are a condition which refers to the lightening or darkening of skin color than normal skin color. Pigmentation is mainly caused due to the presence of a chemical substance called melanin which is responsible for the complexion. Melanin protects our skin from sun light to penetrate deep in the skin. In some cases over production of melanin leads to the dark skin color and less production leads to the light skin color. People over exposed with sun rays, stress, hormonal changes and others leads to the pigmentation disorders in some cases it is genetic or hereditary.

Vitiligo Market Analysis

There are various factors driving the growth of the Vitiligo market, some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are increased prevalence of skin disorders and changes associated with lifestyle over the period of time. In addition, increase in the demand for cosmetic treatments due to the rise in disposable income of people is also expected to promote the growth of Vitiligo market over the forecast period. Furthermore, presence of different treatment preferences and increase in research and development activities are expected to drive the growth of Vitiligo market over the forecast period. However, high cost of cosmetic surgery and contradictions regarding adverse effects of some medications may hamper the growth of pigmentation disorders treatment market.

Vitiligo Market Size

Vitiligo Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Vitiligo Market Segmentation –

By Disease Type

Melasma

Vitiligo

Albinism

Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation

Other

By Treatment Type

Pharmacological Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

By Distribution Channel

Dermatology Clinics

Aesthetic Clinics

Drugstores and Cosmetic Stores

E-commerce and Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Vitiligo Market Key Players

Episciences, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

La Roche-Posay

SkinCeuticals International

Obagi Medical Products Inc.

Bayer AG

Pierre Fabre Laboratories

Table of Content

Report Introduction Vitiligo Epidemiology Overview at a Glance Market Share Distribution of Vitiligo Disease Background and Overview: Vitiligo

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Signs and Symptoms

4.3. Etiology

4.4. Risk Factors

4.5. Pathophysiology

4.6. Diagnostic Landscape

4.6.1. Diagnostic Practices

4.6.2. Diagnostic Criteria

4.6.3. Diagnostic Recommendations

4.7. Treatment Landscape

4.7.1. Current Treatment Practices

4.7.2. Treatment Algorithm

4.7.3. Treatment Recommendations

Vitiligo Epidemiology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions & Rationale

5.3. 7MM Epidemiology

Epidemiology of Vitiligo by Countries United States

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Vitiligo

7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Vitiligo*

7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of Vitiligo*

7.5. Diagnosed Cases of Vitiligo

7.6. Treated Cases of Vitiligo

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Vitiligo-Market/Summary

