Solar EPC Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report

Growing focus towards renewable energy sources, positive clean energy outlook, and growing energy demand in isolated areas are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the Solar EPC market. However, availability of auxiliary technology is acting as challenge in the Solar EPC market. The solar EPC market is highly fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market.

Leading Solar EPC Market Players:

Adani Group, ALSA Solar Systems LLC, Canadian Solar, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., First Solar., Sterling & Wilson Pvt. Ltd., SunPower Corporation, Sunrun, TOPSUN ENERGY LIMITED, Trina Solar

Solar EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) is used for providing end-to-end from designing the system, procuring the components and installing the project. The growing environmental concerns is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of solar EPC market. Also, the government of various regions is taking initiatives for supporting the growth of renewable energy sources which is supporting the growing demand for solar EPC.

The “Global Solar EPC Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Solar EPC market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Solar EPC market with detailed market segmentation by technology, classification, end-use and geography. The global Solar EPC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Solar EPC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Solar EPC market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Solar EPC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Solar EPC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

