Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market To 2027 Study Top Key Players, Application, Growth Analysis And Forecasts | Alfa Laval, SPX Corporation, HRS Heat Exchangers
Shell & tube heat exchanger market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 9.99 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Shell & tube heat exchangers has numerous tubes inside a cylindrical shape shell, which help to exchange heat in which one fluid flows inside the tube and other comes outsides the tube.
The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.
According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.
Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market Country Level Analysis:
The countries covered in the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Leading Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:
Alfa Laval, SPX Corporation, HRS Heat Exchangers, Koch Heat Transfer Company, Manning and Lewis div of Rubicon Industries Corp, Xylem, Hughes Anderson heat Exchangers Inc, Alas copo, Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd, Modine Manufacturing Company, GEA Power Cooling Systems, Inc. among other domestic and global players.
Key factors influencing market growth:
- New application developments and product designs.
- Falling prices of the Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger
- Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization.
- Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, companies are forced to shut down manufacturing units which has directly affected the business operations across the world. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
