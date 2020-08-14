GLOBAL WHITE BOX SERVER MARKET: MAINTAINING A STRONG OUTLOOK – HERE’S WHY | FOXCONN ELECTRONICS, MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION, CELESTICA INTERNATIONAL

This White Box Server market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. White Box Server market report takes into consideration key market dynamics of the sector. With this report, businesses can think about the scene about how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The report also provides the knowledge of all the drivers and restraints which are derived through SWOT analysis.White Box Server market report also enlists the leading competitors and provides insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the ICT industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this White Box Server market research report. The data and the information concerning the ICT industry are derived from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding of facts and figures.

According to the latest research, global demand for White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period. Increasing data centers is driving the growth of this market.

If you are involved in the White Box Server industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Form Factor (Tower Server, Rack Server, Blade Server, Density- Optimized Server), Business Type (Data Centres, Enterprise Customers), Processor Type (X86 Server, Non-X86 Server), Operating System (Linux Operating System, Other Operating Systems), Server (Motherboard, Processor, Memory, Hard Drive, Server Case, Network Adapter, Power Supply Device), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth

Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market

Key Market Competitors: White Box Server Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.

In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global White Box Server Market

White Box Server Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

White Box Server Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

White Box Server Size (Value) Comparison by Region

White Box Server Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

White Box Server Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of White Box Server

Global White Box Server Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global White Box Server market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide White Box Server market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

