Mammography Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

Mammography is a breast imaging technique that uses low-dose x-rays to detect early signs of breast cancer in women. The technique involves screening mammograms that consist of two or more x-ray images of each breast to detect tumors. Mammography is basically recommended for younger women who have symptoms of breast cancer or have a higher risk of this disease.

The growth of the global mammography market can be attributed to the rising number of breast cancer cases and growing awareness on preventive checkup for breast cancers across the globe. Additionally, growing demand for regular monitoring devices & systems for early cancer detection likely to add novel opportunities for the global mammography market over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into digital, CAD and 3-D technology. By product, the market is classified as analog mammography systems, digital mammography machines and breast tomosynthesis. Based on end user, the mammography market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized diagnostic centers.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mammography based on technology, product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall mammography market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

