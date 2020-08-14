EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET EMERGING TRENDS, SHARE AND FORECAST WITH TOP VENDORS VIDEANTIS GMBH; QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES

Global edge AI hardware market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of edge AI hardware market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.”

Global Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 513.01 million units in 2018 to an estimated value of 2245.87 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of few players are-: videantis GmbH; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Premier Farnell Limited; Micron Technology, Inc.; Alphabet Inc.; SecureRF Corporation; Microsoft; Xilinx Inc.; Intel Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Apple Inc.; Arm Limited; MediaTek Inc.; Applied Brain Research, Inc.; Horizon Robotics; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; CEVA, Inc.; Imagination Technologies Limited; Synopsys, Inc.; Thinci; General Vision; Mythic; Adapteva, Inc.; Tenstorrent Inc and VeriSilicon Limited.

Drivers & Restraints of Edge AI Hardware Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for faster and efficient edge hardware devices that require lower processing time in AI applications; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Reduced costing and innovations in products available in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack or dearth of professionals that are skilled or knowledgeable enough on AI and edge computing; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of training or skills for the operations of devices and equipments’ integration in various AI devices; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Edge AI Hardware Market By Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Automotive, Smart Mirror), Processors (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others), Power Consumption (Less than 1W, 1-3W, 3-5W, 5-10W, More than 10W), Process (Training, Inference), End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others)

