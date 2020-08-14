BusinessGeneral NewsIndustry
Neural Network Market Growth To $38,719 Million To Highest CAGR 28.0 % By 2023 | Afiniti, Ward Systems Group, GMDH LLC., NeuroDimension
Neural Network Market
The global neural network market was valued at $7,039 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $38,719 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.0% from 2017 to 2023. The Global Neural Network Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
- Neural Technologies Limited
- SwiftKey
- Starmind International AG
- Afiniti
- Ward Systems Group, Inc.
- GMDH LLC.
- NeuroDimension, Inc.
- NeuralWare
- Alyuda Research, LLC.
- OLSOFT LLC.
Competitive scenario:
The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Neural Network industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.
By Component
- Software
- Services
By End-Use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Public Sector
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
Scope of the report:
This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.
Scope of the study:
- The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics
- It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market
- The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector
- It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario
- The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Neural Network Market Size
2.2 Neural Network Growth Trends by Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Neural Network Market Size by Manufacturers
3.2 Neural Network Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Neural Network Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Neural Network Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Neural Network Sales by Product
4.2 Global Neural Network Revenue by Product
4.3 Neural Network Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Neural Network Breakdown Data by End User
To Continue…..
