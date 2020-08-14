Rising demand for Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market 2020-2027

The rising demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small- & medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability is the major factor driving the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market. Further, the growing requirement of social media analytics owing to the rise in popularity of social media marketing is also boosting the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market during the forecast period.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, LLC

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software across type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography.

The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software.

Chapter three provides the research methodology of the study.

Chapter four further provides ecosystem analysis along with PEST analysis for each region.

Chapter five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

Chapter six discusses the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

Chapter seven to eleven discuss Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software segments by type, deployment, organization size, end-user, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

Chapter twelve describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

Chapter thirteen provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Chapter fourteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

