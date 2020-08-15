Advanced Process Control Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – ABB Ltd, Aspen Technology Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Advanced Process Control production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Advanced Process Control industry. The Advanced Process Control market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Advanced Process Control market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The advanced process control market was valued at USD 1257.70 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2126.30 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

Advanced Process Control Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Advanced Process Control market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Advanced Process Control. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Advanced Process Control market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including ABB Ltd, Aspen Technology Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Rudolph Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, amongst others.

Oil and Gas is Expected to be the Largest Segment in the Market

– The oil and gas segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the advanced process control market. Higher adoption rates of automation and critical nature of operations in the industry support the demand for APC.

– With a downturn in oil prices in the recent past, the industry is currently focusing on improving efficiency and deferring investments from new projects toward developing the existing infrastructure.

– Companies in the industry are increasingly deploying advanced solutions that provide various long term benefits, such as enhancing efficiency, to drive the revenue growth with limited investments. The oil companies with production increasing year on year are always in search of advance process that cut down cost and increase profitability.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– Establishment of new power plants, presence of leading semiconductor manufacturing industries, and demand for industrial automation are expected to augment the North American APC systems.

– The United States is in the middle of an energy resurrection. Technological advancements in hydraulics and drilling fracturing (fracking) of shale formations have led to a rise in the oil and gas production.

– The country also has the largest installed nuclear power capacity and generates the most nuclear power in the world. Approximately 20% of the US electricity is produced at 99 nuclear reactors, spread across 31 states. It is estimated that new nuclear reactors are expected to be developed, by 2021.

– As advanced process control systems improve nuclear power plant reliability, they are witnessing a significant increase in their demand in the region.

This independent 120 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Advanced Process Control market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

