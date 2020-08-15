Silicon Photonics Market By Top Leading Manufacturers, Demand And Strategic Outlook -2025

Silicon Photonics Market Overview:

Silicon photonics is one of the major technologies in the telecommunication industry. The main logic behind advancements in the silicon photonics is the dire need to obtain the final goal in terms of high-density data communication which is reliable, cheaper, and less energy consuming. Various manufacturers from different regions are investing in developing integration capability that will elevate their business and will also lead to the silicon photonics market demand growth. Owing to the increasing demand for better high bandwidth and power efficiency, the global silicon market value had ballooned to $774.15 million in 2020, and the opportunities will increment at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.90% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

North America is positioned as the leading region in the silicon photonics market. As per a report by Cisco, North America leads all regions in network speeds and latency segment, with an average mobile download speed of 34.3 Mbps and upload speed of 15.5 Mbps. The growing demand for constant and increased network data and information transfer speed are influencing the North America silicon photonics market that had a regional market share of 29.24% in 2020.

Data centers were found to be the largest application in the silicon photonics market. As per the report by the Cisco, the hyper scale data centers will grow from 338 in 2016 to 628 in 2021 which represents an increase in 53% of all the installed data center servers by 2021. The increased installments of data centers owing to the increased traffic from consumers provide huge opportunities for the silicon photonics market players that can provide services to improve the performance by addressing the interconnection issues and therefore, the scope for silicon photonics market is augmented in the application segment. The data centers application is projected to upsurge in the silicon photonics market with a substantial CAGR of 28.37% through to 2025.

Some of the major players in the silicon photonics market are Acacia, Luxtera, Intel, Cisco, Mellanox, Finisar, STMicroelectronics, Hamamatsu, IBM, Juniper, Global Foundries, Broadcom, Oclaro, NeoPhotonics, and Ciena.

Silicon Photonics Market Research Scope:

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Silicon Photonics Market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of Silicon Photonics market, and its segmentation on the basis of product type that includes switch, cable sensor, and transceiver.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Silicon Photonics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

