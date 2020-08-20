Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market Current Situation and Growth 2027 – 3M, Dolbey, TruCode, Optum, Streamline Health Solutions and Epic Systems

Worldwide Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Computer Assisted Coding Systems players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Computer assisted coding (CAC) is a computer software program that reads electronic dictated and transcribed reports and assigns codes. It helps users to easily generate pre-defined, standard reports such as coding output, pending, assigned and completed cases. In Healthcare, computer assisted coding system is used a solution to analyze healthcare and automatically generates suitable medical codes. This is utilized by the healthcare specialists to improve medical coding workflows with high accuracy.

The computer assisted coding systems market is expected to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the growing regulatory requirements for patient data management, increasing focus on specialist computer-assisted coding in outpatient settings, increasing utilization of CAC solutions to curtail the rising healthcare costs and rising application of electronic health record systems.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. 3M

2. Dolbey

3. TruCode LLC

4. Optum, Inc.

5. Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

6. Epic Systems Corporation

7. Artificial Medical Intelligence.

8. MModal IP LLC

9. Nuance Communications, Inc.

10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

The global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented on the basis of product and service, mode of delivery, application and end user. Based on product and service, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of mode of delivery, the global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented into web-based solutions, on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions. Based on application, the market is segmented as automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics, clinical coding auditing. Based on end user, the market is classified as, healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

